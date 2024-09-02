UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00010050 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.42 billion and $2.37 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00109927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,585,909 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,587,115.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.83434582 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,009,049.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.