UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Stock Down 6.4 %

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,718. The stock has a market cap of $608.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.91. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

