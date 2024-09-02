USDB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.40 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDB has a market cap of $272.74 million and $12.40 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 272,829,109 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 272,518,138.8786579. The last known price of USDB is 0.99897985 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $11,344,784.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

