Vai Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Vai has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $31,791.37 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,098,569 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

