Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 136,113 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $87,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 1,176,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

