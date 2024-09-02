Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.20. The stock had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average of $244.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

