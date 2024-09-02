Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

