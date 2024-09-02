Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 2,446,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

