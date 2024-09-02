Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $58,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,169. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

