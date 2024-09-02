Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 19,068 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 206,803 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 67,713 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,569. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

