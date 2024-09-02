Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 700,745 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1,119.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.67% of Rockwell Automation worth $210,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.03. 962,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,876. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

