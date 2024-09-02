Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,821,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 47,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average of $233.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

