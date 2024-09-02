Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 241,635 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 8,188,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

