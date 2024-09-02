Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124,762 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of QUALCOMM worth $1,148,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 24,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. 11,110,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.