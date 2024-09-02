Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.91. 1,548,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day moving average of $248.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $276.77.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

