Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $189,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Onsemi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Shares of ON traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 4,811,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,124. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

