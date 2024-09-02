Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.28% of NIKE worth $319,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,755,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,491. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

