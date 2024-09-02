VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:LEND)

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Price Performance
