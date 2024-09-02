VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Plans Dividend of $0.06

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.