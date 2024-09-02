VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Plans Dividend of $0.06

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.
About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
