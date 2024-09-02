Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Hilltop Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.