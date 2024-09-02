Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.52. 190,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,536. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average is $170.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

