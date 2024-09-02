Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,766,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,095,000 after acquiring an additional 154,914 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 801,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

