Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Equita Financial Network Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

