Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after buying an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

