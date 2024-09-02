Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 504,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 63,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. 5,128,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.