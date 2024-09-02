Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,985,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $174,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

