Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 391,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

