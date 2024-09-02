Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,999,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,482,000 after purchasing an additional 99,384 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 103,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 371,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

