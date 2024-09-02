Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $168,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.