Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.1% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

