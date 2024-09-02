Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $573.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.75. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

