Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,057,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $258.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

