Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $95.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

