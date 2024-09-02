Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VNQ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. 3,489,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

