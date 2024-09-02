Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.42. 389,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

