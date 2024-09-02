Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,845,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,453,000 after buying an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.42. 389,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,878. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.71.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
