Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $397,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.04. 5,637,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $486.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

