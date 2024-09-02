Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,509. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.