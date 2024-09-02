Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.50% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $104.76 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

