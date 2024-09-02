Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $59,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.