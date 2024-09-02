Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 507,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.36. 5,037,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.