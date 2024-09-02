Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 507,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.36. 5,037,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

