Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.293 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

