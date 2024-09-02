Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $63.37. 3,631,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

