Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The company has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $261.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

