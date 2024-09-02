Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $278.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

