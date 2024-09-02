Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.85. 1,808,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,779. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

