Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.77 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $513,546.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,626,625,903 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

