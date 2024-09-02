Ventum Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Ventum Financial from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.38.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

