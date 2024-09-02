Ventum Financial Increases Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target to C$4.50

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ventum Financial from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.05.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.6633803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Jaguar Mining

In other Jaguar Mining news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 54,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$134,916.75. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 896,900 shares of company stock worth $2,990,433 and sold 22,500 shares worth $94,601. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

