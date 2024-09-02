Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $60.12 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.12 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02229201 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

